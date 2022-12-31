Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.66

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 487.66 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.13). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 576 ($6.95), with a volume of 363,158 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.03) to GBX 575 ($6.94) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 447.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.31.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Paragon Banking Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,336 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,384.94). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 44,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £216,011.60 ($260,694.67).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

