Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.45

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.90. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

