American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 24,105 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

