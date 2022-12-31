American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 24,105 shares traded.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.