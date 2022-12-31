Bank of New Hampshire Sells 355 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Comcast were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.