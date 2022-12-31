Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

