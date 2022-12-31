Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MetLife by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

