iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $84.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.