Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,718 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,373 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

TECK stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

