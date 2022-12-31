Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

