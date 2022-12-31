Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

