Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

