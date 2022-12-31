Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

