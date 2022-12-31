Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.