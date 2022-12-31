iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

