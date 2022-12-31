Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,637 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

