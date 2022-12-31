Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. American National Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

