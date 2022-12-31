General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

