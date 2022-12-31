Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

