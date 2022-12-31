Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

