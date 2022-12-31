Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

