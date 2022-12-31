Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.08% of AvePoint worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 20.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 44.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $751.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.04.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

