Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

NXST opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

