Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,944.07

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,944.07 ($35.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,060 ($36.93). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,060 ($36.93), with a volume of 69,652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.05) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,945.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,686.52.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.