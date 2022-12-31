Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.84

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.84 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 252.80 ($3.05). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 4,325,423 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341 ($4.12).

The firm has a market cap of £14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13.

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,752.43). Also, insider Nilufer von Bismarck acquired 2,425 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,462.89). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,595 shares of company stock worth $2,098,450.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

