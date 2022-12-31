TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Up 17.1%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) rose 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70. 1,696,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,759,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $29,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

