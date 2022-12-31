Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 4,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

FMCXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

