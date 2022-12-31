Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Stock Performance

NASDAQ COWNL opened at $25.15 on Friday. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

