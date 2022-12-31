Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 181,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.65 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

