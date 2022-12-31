Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 181,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Context Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.65 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
