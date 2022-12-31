Short Interest in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Drops By 68.1%

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

