ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the third quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ClimateRock by 43,048,100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 430,481 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 8.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 14.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 343,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRC opened at $10.24 on Friday. ClimateRock has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.