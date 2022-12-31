Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.90 ($0.93). Approximately 3,537,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,832,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.70 ($0.91).

Chrysalis Investments Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,098.57.

About Chrysalis Investments

(Get Rating)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.