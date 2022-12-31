Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.00 and last traded at C$32.25. 66,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 113,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.53.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.11.

