Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 8,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

