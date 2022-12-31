Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Trading Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ackrell SPAC Partners I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

