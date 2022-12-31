Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 55,241 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 346.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $3,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

