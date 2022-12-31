Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Increases By 21.4%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 18.6% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 25.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

