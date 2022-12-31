Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Up 4%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 72,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 153,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Separately, Jonestrading cut Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
