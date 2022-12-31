Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Up 4%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 72,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 153,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading cut Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IKT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

