Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 49,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 78,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

