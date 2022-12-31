Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 49,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 78,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Sigilon Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Further Reading
