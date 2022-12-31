Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 53,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 62,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Laird Superfood Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laird Superfood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

