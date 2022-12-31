Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Trading Up 15.1%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 1,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

