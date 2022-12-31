THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.92 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.54). Approximately 11,531,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,667,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.12 ($0.52).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.73).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

