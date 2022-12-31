Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 0.9%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 148,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,270,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Integrated Media Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.