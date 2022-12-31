Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 3.6%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 38,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

