MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 7,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 111,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.
