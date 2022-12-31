Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. 55,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 445,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $236.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading

