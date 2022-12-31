Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading 7.3% Higher

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 117,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 113,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.