Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading 7.3% Higher

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 117,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 113,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Timber Pharmaceuticals
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.