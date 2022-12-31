FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading 1.2% Higher

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. 38,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 155,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$103.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

