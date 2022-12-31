Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 12.6%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating)’s share price was up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 68,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 109,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,694.50% and a negative return on equity of 184.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 466,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.