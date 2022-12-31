Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 12.6%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 68,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 109,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,694.50% and a negative return on equity of 184.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 466,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

