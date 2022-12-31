Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.18 and last traded at $179.18. 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.
Schindler Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78.
Schindler Company Profile
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
