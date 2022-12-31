Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Shares Up 2.7%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.13. 543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNTY. HSBC downgraded shares of Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Krones from €112.00 ($119.15) to €116.00 ($123.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

